Бегемотик Фіона приймає душ (відео)

Fiona enjoys the shower

Fiona's morning routine includes walking onto a scale to get weighed and moving from there to the kitchen to drink about 60 ounces of formula. To encourage activity, her care team lets her explore the Fiona-proofed areas of the building (chaperoned). A few days ago, she walked into the dive room shower and stood there. Since hippos like to be wet, her caregiver turned on the water. Fiona played and eventually took a nap with the water running.